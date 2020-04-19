Wake up to some extra money in your bank account this week, but you haven’t filed your income taxes yet? Don’t worry, it’s not a mistake — it’s your stimulus check from the U.S. government.
Stimulus payments, which are part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act relief package signed by President Donald Trump, started hitting bank accounts Wednesday — April 15, a day better known as Tax Day. Due to Covid-19 pandemic health guidelines, the deadline for Americans to file their taxes was extended to July 15, but the timing of the stimulus rollout and the previous filing deadline has confused some taxpayers, United Way of Lamar County executive director Jenny Wilson said.
Wilson has fielded phone calls from taxpayers who use the United Way’s free tax preparation services who wondered if the IRS had made some kind of mistake. There’s no error, Wilson said, assuring them they automatically qualified for the stimulus payment and it does not need to be repaid.
“Most eligible U.S. taxpayers will automatically receive their Economic Impact Payments (stimulus checks) including: individuals who filed a federal income tax for 2018 or 2019; individuals who receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits or Railroad Retirement benefits — you do not need to take additional steps,” she said in a Facebook post.
Wilson said single filers making less than $99,000 will receive up to $1,200; head of household can receive up to $1,700 and married couples who earn less than $198,000 can receive up to $2,400. Families will also receive $500 per child for children under age 17.
“Because of ‘phase-out’ rules, wealthier earners will get smaller stimulus checks and the wealthiest won’t get anything,” she said.
Eligible people who did not receive a payment but who have a valid Social Security number, cannot be claimed as another taxpayer’s dependent and had an adjusted gross income under $12,200 for 2019 are encouraged to visit the IRS website, irs.gov/coro…/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here, to provide bank account information for direct deposit or an address.
“It will take considerably longer to have a check mailed,” Wilson warned.
As for filing taxes this year, the IRS extension to July 15 also was automatic and requires no further action by taxpayers. The new deadline applies to estimated tax payments for tax year 2020 that were due April 15.
“Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of July 16, 2020. You will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the taxes paid by July 15,” the IRS states on its website.
