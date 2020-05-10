Murder hornets, a natural predator of the honeybee, have been spotted for the first time in the United States, and that’s one more worry for U.S. beekeepers, who are already facing challenges like colony collapse.
Though they’re called murder hornets, the insect’s real name is vespa mandarinia, and they are the world’s largest hornet, between 1.5 to 2 inches long. They get the nickname from the fact that they can destroy a hive of honeybees quickly. Humans can also be allergic to the sting — the hornet kills about 50 people a year in Japan, according to The New York Times. Those who are stung liken it to hot metal piercing their skin.
The Lamar County Beekeepers Association reiterated the hornets were found in Washington state, although it also advises beekeepers to be aware of where they are and will go, on its Facebook page
“I would not say it is a major concern right now, but it is something to watch. Some have already talked of bringing over the Japanese honey bees to fight them, but I think that is jumping the gun a bit,with the limited sightings thus far,” said Dr. Jack Brown, Paris Junior College’s Science Division chair. “For now, it appears sightings are limited and only in the Pacific Northwest. No sightings anywhere near our area.”
The hornets are originally from Asia, which is why another nickname for them is the Asian Giant Hornet.
“They are armed with a deadly venom. Their sting feels like a hot nail being driven into your flesh,” according to a National Geographic YouTube video. “A single hornet can kill as many as 40 bees a minute. Just 30 of them can annihilate a colony of 30,000 bees in a few hours.”
Two of the insects were first sighted in Washington state in December. Scientists say that their life cycle begins in April, after the queen wakes up from hibernation, according to CBS News.
According to National Geographic, when a hornet is looking for a bee colony to destroy, they send out scouts to leave a pheromone so that the hive is easier to find. Japanese honey bees are known for trapping that scout inside of a hive and cooking it alive by swarming the hornet and raising their body temperatures.
