A broken motor was found to be the problem with a water well in Clarksville.
The problem was discovered after the director of public works for Clarksville, Matthew McAdoo, met with the engineer of the manufacturer shortly after the well broke.
“Sixteen months prior, the motor at the bottom of the well, 500 feet down, burned up; so, we are making sure to take the proper protection,” McAdoo said. “Later, we plan on going back with some different protection on top, after meeting with the manufacturer again.”
Repairs for the motor will begin pending approval from the city council on March 17. It will cost approximately $40,000 to repair.
Currently, the people of Clarksville have not experienced any problems with their water supply.
“Fortunately, it’s winter, so water usage is lower. We have two other wells that are meeting the demand, no problem,” McAdoo said.
