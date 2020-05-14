COOPER — The Cooper City Council met Monday night and discussed options for a travel trailer to be parked in city limits while the homeowner builds his house.
The person who would live in the trailer would park it on property in the city limits while he builds his home out in the county, according to Mayor Darren Braddy. Last year, the council agreed to amend city statutes for mobile homes, which allows them in the city only if all the neighbors in a 250-foot radius sign off on it. The council added a provision that if one of the neighbors disagreed or was unavailable to sign, the resident could bring his or her case to the City Council to override the neighbor’s unwillingness to sign.
The problem is there isn’t a time limit on the rule, Braddy said.
“I don’t know if that’s what we want long-term,” he said.
While the resident has all the signatures but one, if he gets the final signature or the council approves it, that travel trailer is then approved for housing until the homeowner sells the land, even though it is supposed to be a temporary arrangement for the owner.
“If that doesn’t have a time restriction, then I don’t think we should approve it,” Mayor Pro-Tem David Phillips said. “I suggest they do something else, but that’s just my opinion. They are not building here in town, and they’re not paying taxes (on the new house).”
The council voted to reject the travel trailer.
Councilors unanimously agreed Monday night to spend $30,000 to purchase a new truck for the maintenance department.
“We have found a dealer in the Metroplex who is giving us a great deal,” Braddy said. “The bank is going to give us a time warrant at a 2.5% interest rate.”
