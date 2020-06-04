When business and personal lives were put on hold in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many thought the damage done to the housing market would be dramatic. However, to the relief of local Realtors, the market in the Red River Valley has seen a very slight drop from sales at the same time last year.
Through May 1, 169 residential homes have sold in Lamar and Red River counties with 75 under contract, Board of Realtors President Brittney Keys said. At the same point in 2019, she said, 186 homes had been closed.
Noticeably, Keys said, there have also been fewer listings on the market.
“It makes sense we’d be a bit down,” she said. “When you think about it, fewer houses on the market means fewer houses sold. But the lower number means there’s more competition, which is good for prices.”
Though the average sale price of roughly $162,000 is slightly down from the same point last year, when it was $166,000, local Realtor Vic Ressler said such a discrepancy is negligible.
“That’s only a difference of about 2%,” Ressler said. “The difference there is too small to glean anything useful from it. It’s pretty much the same.”
Houses are being sold quicker and spending less time on the market this year, Keys said, which is a result of the diminished inventory.
“So far this year, houses have spent an average of 71 days on the market, compared to 88 days on the market last year,” Keys said. “Because there’s less inventory, people spend less time looking. There’s less for buyers to look at.”
On average, homes are selling for within 80% to 90% of the initial asking price, which Keys said is the sign of a healthy market.
“That means that when a person lists a house, it sells for pretty close to what was originally asked,” she said. “It means there aren’t a lot of emergency sells. … It’s a sign of a healthy market.”
The Covid-19 pandemic has had an effect on the market, to be sure. Ressler said that being unable to show houses has stifled the number of people who’ve been house hunting.
“Most people aren’t going to buy a house if they can’t go in and look at it in person before,” Ressler said.
Keys said she worked with an elderly client earlier this year who put plans to sell their house on hold due to the viral pandemic.
However, the dip of roughly 13% isn’t as bad as many feared. Ressler said the relatively strong performance in the first half of 2020 could be due to the fact that Realtors in Texas were allowed to stay open through the shutdown. In states where Realtors were deemed non-essential workers, he said, some markets dropped by as much as 70% from where they were at the same point in 2019.
“We were considered essential here,” he said. “Even though we couldn’t do open houses and show homes, I think that’s why we didn’t see as big a decline as maybe some other states did.”
Most of the homes sold are located in the northeast and southeast quadrants of Paris, as well as in Reno, Keys said. This is not unusual and follows the norm of the last several years, she added.
Looking to the future, Keys said she expects the market to continue to do well as the state slowly but surely begins to reopen amidst the ongoing pandemic.
“By the end of 2019, we sold 572 homes,” she said. “I think we can still get up around there since sales haven’t been too significantly short up to this point.”
