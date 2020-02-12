A legislative change to school districts’ state funding calculations and the difference between what the state says Lamar County property is worth and the values assessed by the local appraisal district may soon tip the balance of Paris ISD’s funding, trustees learned Monday.
Paris ISD business manager Tish Holleman detailed the upcoming challenge during the first budget workshop for the upcoming fiscal year. The changes won’t yet affect the district, she said, because Paris ISD is entering the second year of a two-year grace period in which the state allows a school district to use the local appraisal district’s numbers. But, she said, if there’s still a wide gap between the Lamar County Appraisal District and state comptroller valuations next year and state values are used, “that’s when it could put us in a pickle …”
“We’re penalized if they assign state value, and LCAD can get in trouble if they’re out of the range they (the state) allow you — I think it’s 5% plus or minus. They don’t want you more than 5% above or below state value.
“Well, we’re quite a bit more than 5%,” Holleman said. “They (the state comptroller) think our single family residences are worth $50 million more than LCAD thinks they’re worth. They think our multi-family residences are worth $20 million more than LCAD thinks they’re worth. They think our commercial property is worth $30 million more than LCAD thinks it’s worth.”
Litigation about their appraisals recently filed by Daisy Farms, Turner Industries and Paris Regional Medical Center against Lamar County Appraisal District could widen the gap between state and local valuations if the companies are successful in reducing their property appraisals, Holleman said, answering trustee Jenny Wilson’s question on the matter. But, Holleman added, their success could provide “ammunition for (the school district’s) appeal” to the state.
“The appeals are trying to prove that the state’s number is wrong. Well, if, gosh, if even the local number is wrong, the state has to be wrong,” she said.
The appraisal district currently is in court-ordered arbitration with the entities in an attempt to resolve disputes before the matter heads to the courtroom, according to Austin attorney Jim Evans with Low, Swinney, Evans & James.
Holleman said the last time the district entered the second year of a two-year grace period, local appraisals came up enough by the third year that when combined with the successful appeals, the local valuations fell into acceptable range.
Potentially lower tax rate for the district
Because of the grace period and using available information, Holleman projected the school district’s maintenance and operations tax rate for the next fiscal year could fall 1.36 cents to $1.0548 per $100 valuation.
Assuming the district’s debt rate remains at 28.5 cents, Paris ISD’s total tax rate could be $1.34 per $100 valuation, a penny less than the current year rate, she said. The numbers are tentative pending certified property values, Holleman said.
Projecting the district’s revenue from the tax rate is challenged by a legislative change last year to use current year valuations instead of the prior year’s, according to Holleman. Certified property valuations aren’t released until July, and the school district will vote to approve its tax rate in August. How increasing property values affect district funding is now “a much quicker deal, and it’s in this year, so we technically don’t know how our funding will be affected because the numbers aren’t final yet.”
Also assuming no further compression than the current year’s 93% rate, Holleman projected the new tax rate would bring in $100,000 less in revenue from property taxes than the current year’s rate. That would still raise $8.2 million for maintenance and operations, which Holleman called “a good range” for building the district’s budget.
Holleman emphasized that the numbers she discussed Monday were tentative as the district must wait to make sure that property value growth isn’t determined to be too high.
The district’s first declaration of its upcoming tax rate will come in May with a large advertisement in The Paris News.
