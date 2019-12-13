Millions of Americans will receive health insurance in the coming year through the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as “Obamacare,” but for those who have yet to register, the deadline is right around the corner.
Those seeking to enroll in or change health care plans, which take effect at the start of the new year, must sign up no later than Sunday at midnight.
Missing the deadline could have long-lasting ramifications, as they may not be able to sign up until next fall. Special enrollment is only available to people who experience certain life events like relocation, marriage, childbirth and more.
The good news is that for many, plans are more affordable than ever this year. More than two-thirds of consumers shopping for coverage can find a plan for $10 or less per month.
Because of the low costs available to some, people who had health insurance through the ACA in 2019 are encouraged to still shop around. Every year, plans and prices change, and people can save money by switching to a new plan that still meets their needs by updating their information and comparing options for 2020.
The most direct way to register for health insurance under the ACA is through healthcare.gov. Free help is available. For questions about signing up or for help with options from a trained professional, call 800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov or make a one-on-one appointment.
