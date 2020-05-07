An executive order to keep meat processing facilities open will have little impact on local meat businesses.
When governments first took action to slow the spread of Covid-19 by shutting down nonessential businesses, sparking a round of panic buying that cleared local grocers of their supplies of meat and toilet paper, David’s Meat Market found itself in an enviable business position — it became the only market with meat left. Sales have since skyrocketed for the small North Collegiate Drive business.
“We haven’t closed up and we haven’t lost any sales. In fact, our sales have increased two and a half times than we normally do,” store owner David Denison said.
It’s helped that there have been no problems with employee attendance.
“All of the employees are still going strong. We’ve got hand sanitizer and we’ve cleaned everything up every day, and we wipe up messes as we go along,” Denison said.
With the executive order in effect, Denison said he supposes it will be business as usual for his meat company.
But larger meat processing companies, like those in West Texas, have become hot spots for Covid-19 outbreaks. President Donald Trump said the closures “threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure during the national emergency.”
The order gives Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue the power to invoke the Defense Production Act and force companies to keep their plants open. Despite the order, Tyson Foods on Monday reported during an investor call that U.S. hog processing capacity had dropped 50%. Three of Tyson’s six main U.S. processing facilities remain closed, and three others are operating at reduced capacity, the company said.
