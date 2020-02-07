It’s dental check-up time for Lamar County second-graders, thanks to the Rotary Club of Paris United.
On Wednesday, local Rotarian volunteers teamed with Dr. Shaneka Scott and her assistants from Paris Children’s Dentistry to check teeth and apply sealant to 41 second-grade students at Blossom Elementary School.
“We are having a ball with these kids,” Scott said. “We are checking for abnormalities and cavities, and my assistants are applying sealants.”
Scott is one of several local dentists who volunteer their time to check hundreds of children.
“We checked 37 students at Chisum last week and 17 at Deport on Monday,” said Brenda Wells, head of the Rotary dental project. “Friday we will be at Aaron Parker, and later this month we have the larger schools — Justiss, Aikin and Everett — all with over 100 second-graders.”
Rotarians provide dental chairs, equipment and supplies, which volunteers set up at schools the day before dentists arrive to do the check-ups, Wells said. Watching the program in action, Wells walked through the process with Dr. Scott checking teeth and her assistants applying sealant.
“Once he gets completely through, he is going to Miss Martha (Martha Higdon of The Salvation Army) where he gets a bag of goodies, which includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, stickers and the mirror used in his examination,” Wells said. “We fold up a report sheet for parents and slip it into the bag.”
Seven-year-old Bristyl Williams came out of the examination room smiling although she had been tearful earlier.
“I went to a dentist one time, and they pulled my tooth and it hurt so bad,” she said. “This time it didn’t hurt at all but it feels like a sucker stuck to my tooth.”
Outside the exam room, 8-year-old Abram Gordon waited his turn.
“I was at the dentist office yesterday so my teeth are fine,” he said. “This is the first time I have seen a dentist at school.”
That’s not the case with hundreds of Lamar County children, something the Rotary club realized years ago and decided to rectify by putting their slogan “Service Above Self” into action. In a phone interview, Rotary president Alex Fowzer explained the annual dental project done since 2008 is one of the club’s service projects.
“We saw a need, and this is something unique this club does,” he said. “We are grateful to our local dentists who give of their time and to our Rotarians who set everything up so all the dentists have to do is show up.”
Fowzer applauded Wells for a job well done in organizing dentists and volunteers as well as scheduling visits to all the schools.
“She has done a fantastic job,” Fowzer said.
