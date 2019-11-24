At any nursing home or living community, safety is a top priority, and Legend Healthcare and Rehabilitation, located at 520 8th St. SE, recently took steps to greatly improve safety for a number of its residents.
The nursing home recently received designation as a secure nursing home, and added alarms to doors to prevent long-term residents with dementia, Alzheimer’s or a similar issue from wandering off the premises, said Legend Healthcare executive director Kenneth Grover.
Doors to the outside from the long-term resident section were equipped with wander guards, Grover said. This means that if a resident gets too close to a door, an alarm will start beeping, and if they push to open the door, it will send an alarm to nursing home staff, and the resident will need to press down on the door handle for 15 seconds before it will unlock. The nurses’ will be able to see from the nurses’ station which door the resident is attempting to open.
“It’s all completely safe. If there’s a fire or anything they’ll of course still be able to use the doors,” Grover said. “The idea is that if a resident is confused and goes to wander off, a staff member will be alerted and come to help them before the door even opens for them.”
The nursing home also underwent some renovations along with the safety improvements, including new furniture and the addition of an outdoor area for residents to enjoy. The doors to the outdoor area will remain unlocked, Grover said.
“Before, this area was kind of messy, didn’t have drainage and wasn’t really usable for anything,” Grover said of the outdoor communal area. “Now, we’ve added pavement and fencing and cleaned it up.”
(0) comments
