It’s only 6 a.m. at First Christian Church, but volunteers are already arriving to scramble eggs, bake biscuits and brew coffee for the monthly first responders breakfast. Later on, they’ll assist CitySquare with a community lunch.
For volunteers, it’s about much more than a meal. It’s about building relationships in the community, minister Barry Loving said.
“When we’re out in the community and we see some of these guys, it breaks the ice and you know who they are,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is build the whole community.”
Volunteers serve breakfast to first responders from all departments and give out free devotionals at the door. This month, they served 50 people, outreach chairman Ronnie Nutt said.
“Most of them are on duty, so it’s kind of hard to come up here if you’re a first responder,” Nutt said. “But we usually have 50 to 60 people.”
After meeting with CitySquare coordinators, Loving felt it was only natural to assist with the monthly Community Lunch later in the day.
“Soon as we get through here, we go over to CitySquare and feed the homeless. This will be our second Saturday to do that,” Nutt said.
The lunch feeds anywhere from 15 to 30 people, the men said. This month’s menu featured chicken pot pie, iced tea and dessert. December marked the first time First Christian volunteers were involved, and they served about 15 people that first Saturday, Loving said.
Mother Melissa Fletcher brought her three children for lunch Saturday. She has been attending the community lunches since volunteers hosted it downtown, she said. Both she and her children like the menu.
“It’s something good for us to do when I have the kids,” she said.
Her daughter, Hanna, shared her thoughts on the chicken pot pie: “Love it!” she exclaimed.
The first responder breakfast also receives widespread enthusiasm across the county, Nutt said.
“We’ve got real good support from the leadership of all (the departments),” he said.
“It’s been a blessing for everybody. I think they enjoy it, and our people enjoy seeing them enjoy it, so it’s really not work when you look at it that way.”
