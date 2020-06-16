BONHAM — More than 280 people gathered for a peaceful Bonham protest on Sunday evening to promote racial unity and oppose injustice. Bethlehem Baptist Church organized the event in partnership with other churches.
The protesters marched from Bethlehem Baptist Church and assembled in the parking lot across from Bonham City Hall, about a mile’s distance. City Hall also borders the police station. The protestors chanted a number of phrases, including “Black lives matter;” “All lives matter,” “God is good” and “Stop police brutality.”
Multiple churches helped sponsor the event, and representatives from government and law enforcement also participated to show solidarity with the protestors.
Bonham Police Chief Mike Bankston marched in the protest.
“We want to support the unity we have within our community. That’s what this is all about. It’s deemed more a prayertest than a protest, but it is a peaceful protest against the injustice and things that are going on in our world today,” Bockman said.
Darryl White said he participated because of the repetitive racism and police brutality he had witnessed and heard in his lifetime.
“I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s. I’m just not speaking on what I read or heard. I’ve lived it in the education system, in the judicial system, in my profession. There’s always a systematic sign of racism that the African American has to overcome,” White said.
People along the route showed support by providing water breaks and positive affirmation. However, at one point, an observer held up a derogatory sign directed at the Black Lives Matter movement, and the police immediately approached the person to de-escalate the situation.
Senior Pastor Stuart P. Courtney, the event organizer, opened the event with a prayer, calling for racial unity.
“We are indeed in agreement on this day. We walk with justice. We do what needs to be done, and our voices will be heard. Allow our sisters and brothers, God, that walk with us, allow us to be able to do it in the spirit of peace, that every man, every spirit be on one accord. In the name of Jesus, we thank you,” he said.
Courtney said that a wide variety of churches had helped to participate in the event.
“The congregation is excited to be a part of a congregation of churches that are non-African American. There’s over 10 churches that have already been engaged and participating, but there’s more that will be there Sunday,” he said prior to the protest.
“We all have one goal. Let this be a peaceful event where we show unity in our community. That we make a stand against any injustice and against any racism. We can be different. God made us that way. We are different.”
Echoing many who participated, Courtney said George Floyd’s death had impacted him personally.
“It just brought back a lot of memories of instances and situations where you know that there were things done that should not have been done or they were unjust. But this particular incident made it clear that there is a racist movement, that there are people who specifically in their heart want to do damage to people who look like me, want to kill, want to hurt, want to destroy,” Courtney said.
He added his congregation had been devastated by Floyd’s death, and mothers feared for their children.
Tim La Vergne III, a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and city councilman for Ward 2, said the message he wanted attendees to take away from the event was one of unity.
“Unity. Being together as well, and not being so divided. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican, Democrat; just take away those titles. God wants you to display a godly love in how we treat one another,” he said.
Several government and law enforcement officials spoke at the assembly after the march. Fannin County Judge Randy Moore showed his support for the crowd.
“When a gathering such as this occurs, I always think, what does God say about this. Because this is a just march. This is a just cause. What came to my mind was 1 Corinthians chapter 13, verse 4.” He proceeded to read the passage to the crowd, one which speaks of love.
“Love never fails. And that’s what it’s all about. It’s all about God’s love. We’re all the same. We bleed exactly the same. So let me tell you, as your county judge, the county does regard each and every one of you the same,” Moore said.
Praise music, song and prayer followed the speakers and concluded the protest. For those that could not attend, Vergne live-streamed the event to Bethlehem Baptist Church’s Facebook page.
Courtney mentioned that quarterly forums would be considered for the future.
