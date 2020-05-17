It started with a handful of cases of pneumonia in workers in China on Jan. 3. By the time SARS-CoV-2 claimed its first life in Lamar County on April 29, millions of people across the globe had been infected and more than 60,000 Americans had died.
In Lamar County, the death toll, once begun, has risen rapidly with nine deaths in 16 days, and now local funeral home employees have joined health care professionals and other essential workers on the front lines of a pandemic.
By mid-March it had become clear things were changing: schools closed, events canceled to comply with orders to avoid large gatherings of people and local funeral homes — deemed “essential” businesses that were allowed to continue operations after many other businesses began closing — started to instead offer “virtual” funerals.
“We were prepared,” said Ben Holland, manager of Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris. “We knew it was coming. The Texas Funeral Home Association had sent out notices and that gave us more preparation than funeral homes in places like California or New York City that were overwhelmed early on. We watched the news reports, watched it move across the country and the state. We had ample time to get extra personal protection equipment. We have everything we need to keep all our employees safe here.”
At the time of the interview, Holland said he had not yet seen any death certificates to indicate that Bright-Holland had received anyone with the virus, but that they are prepared to handle the situation should it arise.
Holland said his employees clean and sanitize the rooms where families meet to discuss arrangements for funerals after every meeting and after each visitation and service.
“Also, when we go to a home or a medical facility, our workers are adhering to universal contagion precautions,” he said. “It’s not just the bodies. Someone at the home may also have the virus and we need protection there as well.”
Even though Covid-19 is a respiratory infection and is usually passed on through exposure to droplets from the lungs and mucus membranes of those infected with it, it is still up for debate if human remains can carry the infection and transmit it to anyone through contact with bodily fluids. Even before the need for protection from Covid-19, funeral home workers preparing bodies have customarily worn a full complement of PPE, including masks, gloves, caps, face shields, a long-sleeved gown that covers from the neck to below the knees and shoe covers.
“After every procedure, everything is cleaned, every machine, every tool, every surface, with the disinfectant we have always used,” Holland added. “We have not felt the need to buy anything special to clean with. What we have is sufficient to the need.”
Holland said as the need to prepare for the worst grew, the company began to stock up on PPE.
“We always have PPE on hand, but we began to order extras,” he said. “We were not able to get all of it at the same time at first but it trickled in over the last few weeks and everything we ordered has arrived. I do not anticipate any problems replacing our supply, but our inventory is much higher than it has been in the past.”
At other local funeral homes, the operators say they are also prepared to deal with whatever happens.
“We’ve already handled several Covid-19 deaths,” said Jackie McQueen, managing director of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. “We all are practiced in handling remains with the virus. It is important that we protect ourselves as we serve our community.”
“Just as soon as we started hearing about the virus, we started making preparations,” said Stephen Shain, VP of Shain Family Funeral Services, owner of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors of Paris. “The funeral directors and supporting staff at Roden -Pryor Funeral Directors are trained to always operate with universal precautions as each situation arises. We understand the concerns, especially with the sudden escalation of positive cases in the immediate Paris area. We did have some supply problems in the beginning. PPE was being routed to emergency services, and orders that normally took two to three days took 30 to 40 days to reach us, but we kept at it and got the supplies we need to keep working.”
McQueen said his employees are wearing masks as they meet with clients and the public, and are cleaning between each meeting and visitation, on average every hour and a half to two hours.
“We even sanitize the pens people use to sign the registers,” he said. “Our workers are fully gowned with masks and gloves, shields and covers. We are also contemplating the use of scrubs under the PPE, so no one has to wear street clothes that have to be removed before they can go home to their families.”
“We can handle anything that comes along,” McQueen added.
“We make sure that we protect everyone in this building: our clients as well as our staff,” said Holland. “We can’t function, can’t serve our community, if our staff goes down with the virus.”
