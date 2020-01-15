A Reno police officer was injured while pursuing a suspect on foot during a joint investigation with the Lamar County Sheriff's Office and the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey confirmed.
Authorities encountered a suspect at Extended Stay Suites on Lamar Avenue, when the suspect attempted to flee on foot. While chasing the suspect, the officer received minor, non-life threatening injuries and was taken to receive medical treatment.
At roughly 2 p.m., two suspects were brought into custody following a manhunt that included the Reno Police Department, Paris Police Department and Sheriff's Office.
The suspects are currently in custody at the Lamar County Jail, Massey said. Massey added that the investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
