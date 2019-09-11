The New Hope Center of Paris will host two days of professional training on dealing with domestic violence on Oct. 3 and 4.
The training can be used by professionals like counsellors and social workers to earn continuing education credits, but it’s also open to the public, New Hope Center executive director Tanteta Scott said.
Topics to be discussed include the mythology of abusive men, the four theories of domestic violence, understanding collusion and more. Classes are offered in collaboration with Safe-T and Paris Junior College’s continuing education program, Scott said.
Registration for the training is $75. The courses will take place at The Loft at One Twenty-Three, 123 Clarksville St. Registration begins each day at 8:30 a.m., with classes beginning at 9 a.m. On Oct. 3, training will last all day, but the course ends at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.