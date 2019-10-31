Texas Sen. John Cornyn called his new drug pricing legislation “an unfortunate casualty” of impeachment efforts in Washington during a Wednesday press conference, citing concerns that impeachment proceedings are sidelining other congressional efforts.
“While we know a lot of oxygen is being taken out of the atmosphere with regard to the ongoing impeachment concern, my main concern here is there won’t be time to do anything else,” he said. “So we need to get victories when we can and where we can — particularly when we know, on a bipartisan basis, this addresses the public’s concerns.”
Cornyn’s bill, called the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act, would curb major drug companies’ use of patents, which monopolize prescription drugs and prevent generic and biosimilar competition from coming to market. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut is the bill’s Democratic sponsor, but the legislation has been held up in the Senate by Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer — a move Cornyn said he doesn’t understand since it has bipartisan support.
“Obviously this has consumed the House of Representatives for at least five weeks now, since Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has announced an impeachment inquiry,” he said. “So it seems like they’ve got plenty of time to try to impeach Trump, but not enough time for my prescription drug bill. And I think it’s an unfortunate casualty of this obsession with the impeachment.”
Cornyn called the impeachment effort’s closed-door hearings and depositions “a completely unfair process, and one designed to deny any sort of a level playing field for transparency.”
“You don’t have to agree with what the president said or how he said it to believe that this process is unfair,” he said. “It’s not going to be successful if it’s viewed as purely a partisan matter. And Democrats are doing nothing to try to provide the transparency to the American people so they can judge for themselves whether this is significant enough to remove a president 12 months before the election.”
Later in the conference, Cornyn gave updates on his work on a gun control bill — the Restoring, Enhancing, Strengthening and Promoting Our Nation’s Safety Efforts Act. The RESPONSE bill would permit internet service providers and online platforms to share information with law enforcement concerning acts of mass violence, hate crimes or domestic terrorism; create federal, state and local law enforcement task forces to investigate and prosecute unlicensed firearm dealers through grant funding and reimbursement; and increase mental health and crisis intervention resources, among other things.
“There’s always going to be people that say ‘I want more,’ and that happens every time, but what we need to find out is what is actually feasible what can get done with the goal — obviously to saving lives, not only third parties, but actually the individual themselves since suicide is the leading cause of death from a gun shooting,” he said.
