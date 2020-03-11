Local residents could see about a $1 reduction in their Suddenlink cable bill as a result of action taken this week by Paris City Council.
Council voted Monday to nix a 1% fee added to cable bills, but councilors do not know what to do with roughly $600,000 that continues to accumulate in city coffers.
“We have been collecting this fee, and no one knows what we are doing with it,” Mayor Steve Clifford said when he introduced the agenda item.
Interim City Manager Gene Anderson said the 1% fee amounts to slightly less than $1 a month for the average cable subscriber. The city has been collecting it for at least the last eight or nine years, he said.
The origin of the Public, Educational and Governmental Access Channel fee came from 2011 Texas legislation, according to the Texas Cable Association website at txcable.com.
Revenues from the fee can be used only to pay for capital expenditures related to public access channels.
“We now have just shy of $600,000 we have been collecting from the citizens of Paris just because we can,” Clifford said. “We looked at this once before, and it was going to require hiring a full-time employee to create this public access channel that no one would watch.”
Clifford entered a motion to stop collecting the fee, seconded by Mayor Pro-Tem Paula Portugal.
The motion passed unanimously among the council, with Derrick Hughes and Bill Trenado absent.
“As far as what to do with the $600,000, I would suggest we leave it to Gene to come back with some ideas about what is legal,” Clifford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.