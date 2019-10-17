North Lamar school spirit lights up the night with bonfire, pep rally

Former and current North Lamar students gathered Wednesday night at the high school to celebrate school spirit with a pep rally and bonfire, signifying a “shift” in the district, said Heather Burchinal, an event organizer and parent of a freshman at North Lamar High.
“We’re wanting to make a big difference and use what we have here to bring North Lamar back to where it used to be,” Burchinal said.
At the event Wednesday, student council hosted a fundraiser with a dunking booth; participants could play cornhole games and choose from food trucks including Burgerland, The Chocolate Kettle and Gallaghan’s Wicked Kitchen. A DJ played before the bonfire and pep rally hosted by the coaches, school band and cheerleaders.
Burchinal said the planning was made easier by the team that came together to pull off the event.
“We’ve got an incredible group of parents who have come together and made this a very easy event to coordinate,” she said. “All we really had to do is have a meeting, and I knew they would be the driving force behind it. Everybody did what they needed to do, what they could, and here we are.”
Event organizers didn’t really have a set number of attendees in mind; “the more the merrier,” Burchinal said.
Students Kaylee Starling and Lakayla Thomas said the event was a good idea and a good opportunity to come out and make new friends.
“I think it’s better than homecoming dances because homecoming dances are more just two grades, like juniors and seniors, and this is more like for everyone,” Thomas said.
Starling said she would convince her friends to come out and join the pep rally for the experience of meeting new friends and a way to “get out of the house.”
“It’s cool, and it’s better than just sitting around, texting your friends,” she said, laughing.
The goal of events like this was to create experiences for students that they can enjoy and continue to boost school spirit in an atmosphere of camaraderie, Burchinal said.
“These are our oldest kids coming into high school now, and we can see what they need,” she said. “I mean, individually we can come together now. We’ve got great leadership at each of the schools — I’ve been able to spend time with each one — and we’ve got what we need to make this great. Now we just need to come together and put it in action.”
