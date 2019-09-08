Paris police are seeking information regarding three missing children after their Child Protective Services case investigator reported them missing on Aug. 26, Police Chief Bob Hundley said.
The children were living in Paris in the temporary custody of their grandmother and became the subject of an investigation by CPS,
Hundley said in a press release. The biological parents of the children, Mary and Kevin Smith, picked the children up around Aug. 7, according to police.
“The CPS case investigator reported the children missing Aug. 26, as CPS had obtained a court order for the return of the children Aug. 19,” Hundley said. “CPS believes the children are in Arkansas.
“Further efforts have proved futile in locating the children, and CPS requested they be reported missing and entered into the national database.”
The department has no information about a vehicle that may be involved.
Kevin Smith has been described as a 32-year-old male, white, 5’9 and 185 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Mary Alice Smith has been described as a 31-year-old female, white, 5’4 and 117 pounds, with hazel eyes and red hair.
Hundley said Paris Police Department has been in contact with Arkansas authorities about the children.
