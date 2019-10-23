The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce celebrated 115 years at its annual banquet Tuesday, and those there to celebrate used the occasion to look back on the many business accomplishments over the years. Then, they looked to the future.
The theme of the night was “Thoughts become things,” and chamber officials highlighted several important local economic stepping stones, including the creation of Lake Crook, the founding of Paris Junior College, the construction of the Love Civic Center, the addition of Kimberly-Clark and other large industries, and more.
“Please, help join us in shaping our future,” incoming Chamber Chairman Greg Wilson said. “The ability to improve life in Lamar County for our businesses and for our families is in each and every one of your hands. The 115 years of accomplishments here in Lamar County, built on the shoulders of giants, puts each and every one of us in the position to make thoughts become things.”
Wilson highlighted some of the things he’s excited to see develop for Lamar County in the coming year, specifically mentioning the planned bicycle pump track.
“I do think that we’re within days of receiving the funding on the pump track,” he said. “Red Bull is really serious about having their world championship here, and so I definitely think that’s something we should all be looking forward to.”
Wilson, a Paris native, serves as president and CEO of Lamar National Bank, and also serves as board vice chair. He participates in several community organizations, chamber member Stephen Gerrald said.
Attendees also heard from outgoing chair Linda Kapp, who reflected on the chamber’s accomplishments over the past year.
Kapp was pleased with work done to grow the chamber. This past year marked an all-time high for total membership and the number of chamber ambassadors.
“Not all of that is just due to me because it certainly takes everyone,” she said. “I’ve certainly involved working with the community as best I can.”
Kapp also was pleased with the groundwork laid to renovate the Love Civic Center in the coming year and to bring the pump track to Paris. The Civic Center will receive a fresh coat of paint, improvements made to its audio and visual systems, new flooring, new bathrooms and more.
Celebrating volunteers
Chamber officials named the winners of its various accolades, recognizing the hard work and accomplishments of several prominent community figures and businesses.
The small business of the year award was given to Quality Care ER, which also was the evening’s presenting sponsor.
“As soon as this business opened its doors, it’s been committed to serving the entire community as a whole,” Gerrald said. “This business truly knows the value of giving back and getting involved.
“I was completely taken with all this business does 24/7, every single day, to ensure everyone who walks through that door receives that personal care.”
The nonprofit organization of the year award went to the Lamar County Human Resources Council for its multitude of programs to help area needy.
The Bobby and Imy Walters Award — given to a local volunteer — was bestowed upon Mike Patterson, who frequently volunteers with the Downtown Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, RSVP and more.
“You’re only as good as what you can make yourself,” Patterson said after the banquet. “You make yourself, yourself makes the community, and so on and so on.”
Brenda Wells’ volunteerism was celebrated with the Chamber Ambassador of the Year award. In addition to serving as a chamber ambassador, Wells serves on the United Way Board of Directors, the Paris Kiwanis Club, the Rotary Club of Paris United, and she volunteers with a number of local nonprofits, including the Downtown Food Pantry.
“I’ve been amazed personally at how heavily she’s become involved in such a quick period of time,” Gerrald said.
“There’s always something to do,” Wells said. “You can never volunteer enough; you can never give enough of your time. There’s something to do, and there’s always something to do in Paris.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.