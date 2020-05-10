Besides presiding over the commissioners’ court, a Texas county judge is also the head of emergency management.
As the emergency response coordinator, the judge’s responsibilities include creating hospital districts, regulating mass gathering permits, receiving copies of the Texas Register containing state rules and regulations and declaring local disasters, according to the Texas Association of Counties. All of these are integral in maintaining order during a pandemic like the one the nation faces now.
Whenever an executive order is signed by either the governor or president, it is the county judge’s job to execute that order. In the Red River Valley — Lamar, Fannin, Red River and Delta counties — the four county judges have taken differing approaches to handling the challenge of flattening the Covid-19 curve.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said he is monitoring the situation and following the governor’s orders.
“The governor has issued orders that supersede anything I do. What I am doing is monitoring the situation,” he said. “Every day at 2 p.m. I have a Zoom conference call with about 20 people, which includes the mayor, city manager, sheriff, the chief of police, EMS and fire chiefs. We even have the mayors of Blossom and Roxton on there to discuss the situation
“We take reports from the Lamar County Health Department on any changes and how they are monitoring the spread. Then we take reports from the Texas Department of State Health Services on how it is distributing personal protective equipment and testing kits.
“We’ve talked about the different testing centers around town and the stores reopening.”
The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Friday reported the county’s fifth Covid-19 related death associated with the outbreak at Paris Healthcare Center. Officials also reported the virus was found in two other nursing homes, including Brentwood Terrace Healthcare and Rehab-ilitation Center and Stillhouse Rehab-ilitation and Healthcare Center. Seven of the county’s 89 cases are travel related while 82 are community spread.
Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson said his proactive approach has helped to manage the spread.
“We had, and still have, a curfew. We never did a shelter-in-place order. We did have an order to limit the people coming into nursing homes to relatives in Red River County. On the agenda for next Monday, we will discuss when to open back up the courthouse and other businesses,” Williamson said.
The courthouse shut down almost immediately once news of the outbreak reached the county with all operations being conducted via telephone.
“By law, every county judge is the emergency coordinator. They can delegate that job to someone else for a while,” Williamson said.
That was the case in Red River County until a few weeks ago when Williamson took the role over again.
Red River County until Wednesday had just one confirmed case of Covid-19. Four additional cases were announced midweek, including one in the Clarksville Nursing Center.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore has been a vocal advocate for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, even sending the press photos of him and his wife wearing homemade masks. County Health Authority Dr. James Froelich III has been the county’s go-to source for information about the spread of the virus, which as of Friday had infected 26 people.
Moore frequently speaks to proactive measures the community can take to stem the virus’s spread during Fannin County Commissioners’ Court meetings.
Attempts to reach Moore for this story were unsuccessful, and attempts to contact Delta County Judge Jason Murray also were unsuccessful.
Delta County has one confirmed case of Covid-19. Beyond a disaster declaration by Murray and the Commissioners’ Court, Emergency Services Coordinator Tanner Crutcher has publicly addressed the pandemic, asking residents to follow CDC guidelines.
