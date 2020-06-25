Despite working with aircraft electronics on Air Force One, lengthy travels abroad, service in the military and economic development experience, Robert West lives a life like many other people in the fourth Congressional district.
“Most people want a next door neighbor, someone that lives the way they live, to represent them,” West said.
West, a Republican, is in the running to become the next Congressional representative for the fourth district, which encompasses most of northeast Texas. He lives a rural lifestyle just outside of Cooper and said that’s a reason why he stands out from other candidates in the race: He knows what it’s like to live in a rural area instead of some of the most populous, urban areas like Rockwall. He said he feels like past representatives from urban areas have failed to recognize the people and issues in more rural areas, leaving them feeling unheard.
“I want to represent the entire (fourth district),” West said. “It’s a rural district, 90% of it’s rural, and a lot of these people feel forgotten. And the ones that don’t feel like they’ve never even been discovered.”
While West calls a large plot of land in Cooper home, he has a modern job working with aircraft electronics. It’s helped him travel internationally to places like Singapore to Saudi Arabia. West said his travels abroad have helped him gain perspective about the rest of the world that he can bring to the table should he be elected.
“I go all over the world looking at really complex problems and finding
solutions, and then head back home,” he said. “And I think Congress should be the same way — you go there, you find solutions, and then you come back home.”
West said his international perspective has also come from his time in the military, where he served in Desert Storm I.
“I’m a veteran. I thought I owed this country a debt because just being born here is an honor,” he said. “Most people do not realize how great an honor that is until you travel.”
A strong supporter of the Second Amendment, West said it’s a priority of his to uphold the Constitution and protect the values of the Founding Fathers and the rights of the American people. However, some of the reasoning behind his support might not be understood by representatives in an urban area.
“When I walk my land, it’s not about a 200-year-old document, it’s about a 400 pound pig,” West said. “Those things can kill you and eat you, and it might not be wise to walk around Dallas unarmed, but it’s practically suicide on my property.”
He holds traditional conservative values, as he is pro-life, in favor of limiting governmental influence and wants to reform the current tax system. West said income taxes are a poor way of generating funds for the government, and they leave out people who do business under the table, meaning that some people do not pay them. If he were to be elected, he said he would change the tax system to a national sales tax so that all Americans would just be taxed based on what they buy.
“(If we switched) to a national sales tax and taxed everyone equally — and you could exclude necessary items like food or medicine or clothing — it would capture the illegal aliens and drug dealers,” West said. “Anyone who purchased anything would pay this tax. Not only would they pay it, and it would be spread out more fairly, but they would recognize the cost of their government more than just once a year.”
Other key issues for West are limiting government spending to take control of the national debt and getting rid of regulations that restrict the lifestyles of people in rural areas. He said as someone who farms and works the land in a rural area, he’s seen regulations crush traditional lifestyles of farmers and ranchers. For example, you can’t sell raw milk or process your own chickens anymore.
“The first thing we can do is get rid of a lot of the regulations,” West said. “It just seems that a lot of the regulations put in place over the last 10 or 15 years have killed the farmers, have absolutely killed the farmers and the ranchers in that area.”
Along with his lived experience as someone in a rural area, West said what makes him stand out from the rest of the candidates is that he is strongly in favor of term limits. He believes that term limits should be in place to stop any one person from monopolizing a role in government and has made a promise to not stay in his role as a representative for more than three terms if he is elected. He said he never has been, nor wants to be, a career politician.
“What happens is that (career politicians) get elected — let’s say to the state legislature — and they immediately start planning and working and focusing on becoming a state senator, West said. “Then maybe they’re a state senator for 12 months, and they want to be a congressman. Ane then they get in Congress and they start running for a U.S. Senate seat and before they can do anything for their Senate district, they start planning out their presidential career. It’s sickening. It’s just not the way it was supposed to be. They’re supposed to serve the people, not themselves.”
A primary runoff election is scheduled for July 14, and congressional representatives will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. More information about West can be found at rwestdistrict4.com.
This is another in a series of profiles on candidates for the 4th Congressional seat. Previous articles include Libertarian candidate Lou Antonelli on May 24, GOP candidate Floyd McLendon on June 2, GOP candidate Travis Ransom on June 16, GOP candidate Jason Ross on June 1 and GOP candidate T.C. Manning on July 22.
