Somewhere in Vietnam, a young U.S. Marine right out of high school made a promise to God.
“God, if you will get me out of here alive, I will serve you forever,” Bob Seale said of the promise he made more than 50 years ago. “The Lord has held me to it.”
Seale served as a pastor early in life, and after a 24-year career as a State of Texas employee, he remains faithful to his promise “to serve God forever.” He is one of three chaplains at Paris Regional Medical Center.
After two tours in Vietnam, he left the service as a disabled veteran and soon entered Dallas Bible College and then Dallas Theological Seminary. After pastoring churches in Oklahoma and Northeast Texas for a few years, Seale found himself between churches.
“I took a job with the state and ended up staying over 24 years,” the San Antonio native, who grew up in Houston, said. He first worked for the Department of Human services in the eligibility department on a job that brought him to Paris. He then completed his career as a counselor and program manager for the Department of Criminal Justice.
“Those guys in white taught me more than I ever taught them about life,” Seale said. “They held my feet to the fire, and it became for me one of those experiences I had to apply where the rubber meets the road kind of Christianity, if you know what I mean.”
Seale was retired about a year when he said the Lord again reminded him of the promise “to serve God forever.” That was almost 15 years ago.
“I am 72 years old, and there was a time I didn’t think I would get to 22,” Seale said.
A disabled war veteran who says he has “been fighting demons for a long time,” and a two-time cancer survivor, Seale said he believes his past experiences give him perspective as chaplain.
“I will not tell anybody I know how they feel, but I can tell people how I felt when I was in a similar situation,” Seale said. “God is still in the healing business — sometimes he heals temporarily and sometimes he heals permanently when he takes you home.”
As chaplains, Seale said he, Jack Elliott and Rocky Burrow receive support from one another, with each bringing a different perspective to their ministry of serving patients and staff during times of need.
At the suggestion of hospital director of human resources, Randy Toscano, the three will be manning a booth during Paris Regional Medical Center’s upcoming “best practices training,” a day employees rotate through the hospital dining area to receive information about each department’s purpose and how it functions.
“The hospital is on the right track in approaching treatment in a holistic manner,” Seale said. “We frequent the emergency room and intensive care quite often but not so much on the regular floors, and there may be staff who do not know about what we have to offer, or when it’s appropriate to call on us.
“I believe what we do is as important as the rest of a patient’s treatment — not that we are important, but in the long term spirituality is just as important. I think everybody on earth is looking for love, and that is what we chaplains have to offer. It’s agape love — unconditional with no strings attached.”
