Special to The Paris News
For the first time in Texas history, Texas Parks and Wildlife is stocking ponds in a reservoir footprint with specially bred ShareLunker fingerlings before the reservoir is impounded.
This will allow the fish to grow and be capable of spawning themselves by the time the ponds are inundated when the
reservoir is filled, maximizing their genetic
influence within the future lake’s bass population. TPWD raised the Florida largemouth bass used for the stocking as part of the department’s Toyota ShareLunker program.
The North Texas Municipal Water District is proud to partner with TPWD in this important program that helps keep the quality of fishing high in Texas. Workers with TPWD’s fishery will
stock approximately 2,000 fingerlings in several ponds located in the Bois d’Arc Lake reservoir footprint.
The stocking will take place Tuesday at Bois d’Arc Lake, CR 2645, north of Bois d’Arc Creek in Fannin County.
For specific directions: head north on FM 897 from US 82 toward the town of Lannius. At approximately eight-tenths of a mile, take the left fork in the road, which is CR 2945. This will be a dirt road, next to the construction of the new FM 897.
Follow CR 2945 north for nearly four miles. Then, turn right onto a private road that will marked with a NTMWD sign. Follow this road for seven-tenths of a mile before arriving at the stocking location.
