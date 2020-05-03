For 20 years, Ross Legate has enjoyed practicing as a massage therapist. But business came to an abrupt halt several weeks ago when Gov. Greg Abbott ordered nonessential businesses to close in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and Legate closed up shop at Red Roof Spa to comply.
While many workers fall into the safety net of unemployment benefits, business owners like Legate do not.
“I don’t know how they can shut me down, tell me I can’t provide food on my table for myself and my family, but then also tell me they’re not going to help me either. There’s something vastly wrong and un-American about that,” he said.
Texas unemployment benefits were expanded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to allow independent contractors, gig workers and sole proprietors to seek benefits they normally would not be eligible to receive. But many self-employed locals have yet to see any financial support from the government.
Laura Harper, who owns Le Salon à Paris, is in a similar boat as Legate. Le Salon à Paris, which provides services like hair styling, nails, and eyelash extensions, has been closed since Abbott’s order, and her employees, who are independent contractors that pay for space in her salon, haven’t been able to access unemployment benefits.
“Not a single one of (the people at my salon) has gotten unemployment,” she said. “It’s been a real emotional rollercoaster for all of us.”
Harper’s frustration mounted as she watched the independent contractors from her salon try time and again to receive benefits, only to be left on hold or rerouted to countless dead ends. Phone lines were packed, websites would crash, and they found themselves going in circles. In an effort to try to support them in another way and pay her bills, Harper applied for a loan through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, but to no avail.
“Even after filling out everything for a grant or loan, we didn’t hear back from anybody,” she said.
The federal government initially allocated $349 billion for PPP loans, but it quickly dried up. Some of the funding intended to help businesses like Legate’s and Harper’s instead when to companies with thousands of employees, past penalties from government investigations and risks of financial failure even before the coronavirus walloped the economy.
At least 94 companies that disclosed receiving aid since the program opened April 3 were publicly traded, the Associated Press found, some with market values well over $100 million. And about 25% of the companies had warned investors months ago — while the economy was humming along — that their ability to remain viable was in question.
Some who received the funds, like the Los Angeles Lakers and Shake Shack, have agreed to return them.
Last week, Congress and President Donald Trump approved an additional $310 billion for the program. Legate said with the second round of funds available, he’s considering applying for the loan, but he worries about eligibility.
While Harper is still in financial limbo, she’s been trying to be as flexible as possible with her independent contractors by letting their monthly fees go unpaid. She said they’ll eventually have to pay them back when her business can reopen, but for now, she knows there’s little they can do.
“The majority of them cannot pay anything at this moment…” Harper said. “They’ve been telling me ‘We didn’t get any unemployment, we have no money coming in, and we have children at home.’”
Becoming a massage therapist like Legate or providing professional spa services like those at Le Salon à Paris takes an investment of time and money in school to obtain a license. For Legate, that’s a particularly frustrating aspect of being left out of receiving benefits because of being self-employed in the health and wellness field.
“Uncle Sam, you have implemented a ruling that is making life difficult for people who have devoted a portion of their life to educating themselves and paying for schooling to put them in an industry where they can perform and be independent,” he said. “You are forcing them to lose that investment of time, education and money that it took to get where they are, and you’re going to absolutely crush some of these people.”
