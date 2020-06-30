Members of Covenant Christian Church gathered Saturday for burgers, games and activities, enjoying their annual Family Day activity at Camp Kiwanis. At the event that lasted from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m, participants played cornhole and volleyball, set up a waterslide, and brought boats for wakeboarding and other on-the-water activities.
With temperatures in the high 80s, church members shared watermelons and burgers, splashed in Pat Mayse Lake and enjoyed a summer afternoon. The event was open to any who hoped to attend, with free food and fun, yet due to Covid-19 restrictions, the church had not been able to advertise it as much as they had originally hoped.
The Family Day had been announced by Cayton Flippen, the Men’s Ministry Leader for Covenant Christian Church.
“We’ve got cornhole, we’ve got two boats out here, we’ve got two jet skis, wakeboarding, and just fellowship, with everybody getting together. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to. We’ll play some volleyball, and we’ve got a waterslide for the kids,” Flippen said.
In the face of Covid-19 concerns, he explained the safety precautions in place.
“We’ve had this planned for six months, and we didn’t know if it would be open or not, so we just spread it out. It was going to be 11 to 2, then we spread it out throughout the day so that way the people coming could stay spread,” he said.
Thanks to Covid-19, many of the events Covenant Christian Church had planned for the year were canceled, according to co-pastor Steve Russell.
“We strongly believe in reaching out to the community and serving. All the big events that we do, we try to invite the community to be a part. This is actually our first one this year. With Covid, this is the first time we’ve actually gotten to get together. Some of us we haven’t seen since the Covid started,” Russell said.
Though affiliated with the Disciples of Christ denomination, Covenant Christian Church is self-governed. They believe their church is set apart by their outreach projects, relaxed dress and mannerisms, and the husband-wife co-pastor team, among others.
“We’re a newer church. We’ve been in existence since 2002, and in our present building for eight years now. We’re a contemporary church. We have uniqueness in that we have two senior pastors, a husband-wife team. We’re very energetic, positive, yet totally gospel-centered. There’s a lot of interaction, a lot of relationships with other people,” Russell said.
Covenant Christian Church is at 4055 SE Loop 286 in Paris.
The Camp Kiwanis campgrounds are open to a variety of individuals, including private campers. Located next to Pat Mayse Lake, the camp is sponsored by the Paris Kiwanis Club, although it has its own board.
“Paris Kiwanis Club set up Camp Kiwanis on Pat Mayse Lake as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization with the mission of transforming this deteriorated location into a safe camp atmosphere for social, educational, recreational, and cultural development of youth organizations from our community and surrounding area. Family reunions, church groups, youth groups and businesses currently use Camp Kiwanis,” the website campkiwanisparistx.com states.
