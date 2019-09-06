CLARKSVILLE — Delays to begin construction on a planned hospital in Clarksville continue, but work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
Work was originally slated to begin in mid-July to early-August, but due to changes that needed to be made to the architecture plans, construction was pushed back. Originally expected to be resolved in a matter of weeks, the process has taken longer than expected. However, construction is now expected to begin by the end of the month.
Paris cardiologist Dr. A.J. Hashmi, who purchased the building with a group of investors and led the push to renovate the building, said the root of the delay is a need to keep up with changing building codes.
“By the time construction was ready to start, the codes that we need to follow had changed,” Hashmi said. “The architect had to go back and make some major changes to the mechanical, electrical and plumbing.”
Hashmi said the necessary changes to the plans have been made and sent to the Texas Department of Health. Once they get confirmation that the plans have been received, they can start.
“That’s the thing,” Hashmi said. “We need a letter from the state letting us know the design had been submitted, not that it was approved, since it already had been. Other than that, everything else is ready to go.”
Hashmi is hopeful the state’s letter will arrive in the next two to three weeks so work can begin. Once construction is underway, it’s expected to take 10 to 12 months to complete, Hashmi previously told The Paris News. The hiring process will likely begin six months into construction, to allow time for training, he added.
The construction project, which is valued at roughly $15 million, is being headed by Dallas-based Encore Enterprises, which will oversee the general contractors on the work.
Clarksville has been without a hospital since 2014, when Clarksville General Hospital closed. Shortly thereafter, in the summer of 2015, Hashmi and a group of investors bought the aging structure and announced plans to invest millions of dollars to renovate it and open a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency/trauma center and cardiac care center.
“When we start with construction is dependent on the state, but I’m excited to see it start soon,” Hashmi said.
