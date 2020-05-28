CLARKSVILLE — Mark Gable was born and raised in Clarksville, and now he finds himself as the chief of police in the city he’s called home for most of his life. Gable was recently hired following a months-long search by the city.
Gable has always had a desire to follow a career that would allow him to help others. Before entering law enforcement, he spent time as a firefighter, working for the Commerce Fire Department until a vehicular crash in 2004 sidelined him from being able to fight fires.
Though he was unable to serve as a firefighter due to injury, Gable still felt drawn to a career of public safety. He spent time in paramedic training before being drawn to law enforcement, he said.
“At that point, I wanted to become an arson investigator because I missed the fire side of things,” Gable said. “To be an arson investigator, you have to have a police officer certification, so I decided to pursue that.”
Gable went on to do just that, receiving his police officer certification and multiple arson investigation certifications, and he’s spent the past decade serving multiple communities.
Gable is no stranger to the Clarksville Police Department either, as he got his start in law enforcement with the department in 2010. After working for the city for four years, he left and spent time as a patrol officer with the police departments in Bogata and DeKalb, before returning to his hometown to become the new head of the police department.
Gable said his affinity for public service stems from his childhood.
“I was sick a lot as a child, always in and out of the hospital with asthma and bronchitis and pneumonia, and I just always looked up to them and knew that I wanted to be like them when I grew up,” he said.
As the police chief, Gable will not only be responsible for the administrative side of things like filing paperwork, scheduling training for officers and more, but he will also be out on patrol with the rest of his officers.
As this is Gable’s first time serving as a police chief, he said there might be some challenges early on. However, he said he’s ready to face the challenges head-on, and he knows they won’t be anything he can’t master with hard work.
“I’m most looking forward to just being back at home and giving back to this wonderful community,” Gable said. “I have an open-door policy for both my officers and all the citizens of Clarksville. If they have any questions or concerns, I don’t want them to hesitate to come and talk to me about them.”
