Region C representatives have responded to accusations about changing the 2015 agreement over Marvin Nichols, pointing out the agreement was only for the 2016 plan.
The Dallas-area water planning group pushed up the Marvin Nichols Reservoir because of population changes that have occurred since the last state water plan, according to Kevin Ward, the general manager of the Trinity River Authority and chairman of the Region C Board.
“The new drought of record for the Sulfur River basin, combined with unfavorable review of the Wright Patman strategy by the USACE (Army Corps of Engineers), led the project sponsors to the decision to put the Marvin Nichols strategy in 2050,” Ward said.
Region D is vehemently against Marvin Nichols reservoir, stating that Region C hasn’t taken fully into account the damage the reservoir would do to families who live in the area, local industry and the Sulphur River basin itself.
The specific wording of the agreement, available on both regions’ websites, specifically denotes the compromise is only for the 2016 State Water Plan.
“Region C will move the Marvin Nichols Reservoir as a designated strategy to the year 2070 in its 2016 regional water plan,” is the first condition in the agreement. The second one agrees that Region C will support Region D’s in studying alternative water resources to Marvin Nichols, the third condition states Region C will not submit any applications for reservoirs in Region D through the fifth planning cycle, which is 2017-21, the cycle the boards are currently in.
This means that Region C can, legally, include Marvin Nichols in its 2021 plan, and even possibly apply for the reservoir to be built after next year.
However, reservoirs can take decades to come into existence. The state legislature has to sign off on it, the state water development board and several other entities as well. Most reservoirs in Texas are built by the Army Corps of Engineers, who would need studies done for many things, including viability and environmental impact before they could even plan the dam on the Sulphur River.
At a joint meeting between the two regions in December 2019, Region C representatives said part of their plan for Marvin Nichols would be that 80% of the water supplied by the reservoir would go to Dallas, but the rest would go to Northeast Texas.
“Please note that in the Region C IPP, Region C has provided that 20% of the water supply provided by the Marvin Nichols strategy will be reserved for Region D, but paid for by Region C,” Ward said.
In the same presentation, Region C laid out that the population of the Dallas metroplex area has increased 41% between 2000 and 2017, and state planners have indicated for even more growth in the coming decades, growth that needs more water, he said. The planned reservoir is expected to yield 451,500 acre-feet/year.
“The end result was that with less water, more need, and significant issues identified for the raising of Wright Patman’s operating level, the Marvin Nichols strategy was selected for this planning cycle,” he said.
Region C does plan to give continued support for Region D studies over the effects of Marvin Nichols and a resolution recommending no applications for the reservoir through the adoption of the 2027 state water plan (which will be the sixth planning cycle), Ward said. Other parts of the proposal are for shoreline improvement regulations and leasing back the land acquired until it is needed for construction of the reservoir.
If the two regions are unable to come to some kind of agreement over the proposed reservoir for their respective water plans, the Texas Water Development Board will have to step in.
The first step is the state board having the regional board appoint representatives who can negotiate on behalf of the regions and try to get both groups to come to the table with an agreement. If that doesn’t work, the state board’s executive administrator, Jeff Walker, is allowed to step in and determine a proposed recommendation for the conflict.
After a public hearing for the proposal, Walker can then put the proposal before the state board for a vote. Serving on the state’s board is Kathleen Jackson, Peter M. Lake and Brooke T. Paup.
