The Rev. Tristan Love and the Paris City Wide Choir Ministry will present its Third Anniversary Celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 202 East Hickory St. in Paris.
Speaker is to be Bishop Nelson Gatlin, of the Texas Northeast 3rd Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ.
Bishop Connice Mayes is the host pastor at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.