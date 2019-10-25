Both Chisum and Prairiland high school marching bands will compete in University Interscholastic League 3A area competition Saturday at Carthage High School following their first division performances in regional competition Wednesday in Texarkana.
“I was very proud, they’ve done a great job. I was very pleased,” Chisum band director John Marsh said of his group. “Every competition we’re trying to be better.”
The band played their show called “A Little Night Music,” featuring selections from Braum’s “Lullaby,” “Sandman” by Metallica, “Swan Lake” by Tchaichovsky, “Nacht Music” by Mozart and “Lullaby” by Billy Joel. The band has 58 participants this year. Marsh has been director for eight years, he said.
The band is coming off a good season, and Marsh wants to keep emphasizing to the children to put their best foot forward at competitions, he said.
“We just say to play with energy and intensity,” he said. “I’m very happy with them.”
This is a state competition year for 3A schools, and both bands are looking to go as far as possible.
“We missed qualifying for area last time and went the two previous times,” Marsh said previously. “We’re really excited. We’ve got a great group of kids and are excited to see where the season
takes us.”
The Prairiland High School marching band takes its winter show, “3NMA,” pronounced “zima.”
Directed on the field by head drum major Lydia Blasengame and assistant drum major Elizabeth Worden, the 32-member band performs three movements to a medley of songs featuring “God Bless You Merry Gentlemen,” “Carol of the Bells” and “Russian Christmas Carol.”
Using snowflakes as props, the four-member color guard, led by captain Ashlyn Williams and consisting of Madison Edmonson, Choe VanDeaver and Emily Worden, adds intensity to the show with a dramatic display of color and movement.
“I really think we have a good chance of going to state with this show,” band director Shannon Sandage said earlier in the year. “We went to state in 2015 the first time ever, and I am hopeful this group does a repeat. Our band is fairly young but they are playing rather well.”
