As communities work to curb the coronavirus pandemic and lend assistance to those in need, several organizations are going above and beyond in their efforts. Among them is Meals on Wheels, which has greatly expanded its service to protect the people most at risk of the virus.
Through the local Meals on Wheels, food is provided weekly to elderly and disabled residents — those to whom Covid-19 poses the greatest threat — of Lamar, Red River, Delta, Hopkins and Rains counties.
Under normal circumstances, Meals on Wheels typically operates with a sizable waiting list. However, because the people served by the nonprofit are typically those most susceptible to the virus, Meals on Wheels is finding a way to serve everyone who needs assistance, Lamar County Human Resources Council executive director Shelly Braziel said.
“We had around 900 clients before this all started, but for the past couple months we’ve been adding a handful of new clients each week,” Braziel said. “In total, we’ve added between 60 and 70 people, not counting those who were just added over the past week.”
Through grants from the United Way and Meals of Wheels of America, as well as donations from local businesses, Meals on Wheels was able to completely eliminate its waiting list. After that, the organization made sure it could provide meals to all who qualify.
“Typically we’re given a set number of units, or meals, from the Area Agency on Aging,” Braziel said. “We got an increase of 500 units, then we got what was basically a carte blanche deal. We’re not going to turn anyone away. If you need a meal, we’ll figure it out.”
The nonprofit has had to alter the way it delivers aid, Braziel said. Previously, drivers would bring meals to clients five days per week. Now, to limit contact with the outside for the clients, Meals on Wheels has begun visiting clients once a week and giving clients five days worth of food at a time.
“We’re doing this to make sure the people we serve are as safe and cared for as possible,” Braziel said. “But we aren’t just delivering food to them and then saying, ‘See you later,’ and not talking to them for a full week. We’re staying in contact with them; say we deliver food to someone on Monday. We’re calling them up on Wednesday and Friday to check in on them.”
Braziel said Meals on Wheels has eased its criteria for who will be approved to receive meals, though the threshold of being at least 60 years old remains. To become a Meals on Wheels client, people can call 903-784-2580.
“The fact that we’re serving the seniors and disabled is why we’re doing this,” Braziel said. “They’re the most vulnerable. We’ve seen elderly die from the coronavirus, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid more than anything else.”
