Mason Ingram, who will soon be graduating from North Lamar High School, always knew he wanted to pursue a career that would allow him to help people. It was only a matter of deciding which path to follow.
Eventually, he settled on firefighting and now, with help from a local firefighting scholarship, he will soon be pursuing that dream at the fire academy in Sulphur Springs.
“Honestly, (I considered) a bunch of the first responders,” Ingram said. “I went from state trooper to highway patrol and game warden. Those didn’t last very long in my brain but when I started really thinking about firefighting, that really stuck around and I realized I really wanted to do that one.”
With a goal in mind, Ingram decided to apply for the recently-started Friends of Slade Baker Memorial Scholarship.
“(I wanted to) just see that I could do it, and helping with the expenses and everything,” Ingram said about why he decided to apply.
When Ingram was notified that he received the scholarship, he said his initial reaction was disbelief. Once that wore off, he said, he was incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the assistance.
There were several applicants, firefighter Austin Sugg said. However, Ingram stood out from the rest due to his excellent essay.
“We got a good number of applications, and we looked through their public service, recommendations and that stuff,” Sugg said. “There were a good number of really strong candidates.”
“I just wrote about public service and what it means to me and how I view it,” Ingram said. “I see people that care more about helping other people than helping themselves, and taking time out of their days to help other people.”
The scholarship covers the $2,400 cost to be a state-certified firefighter through the Texas Fire Academy, Sugg said, which includes the class, rental of equipment at the academy, the cost of the exam and more.
The scholarship was started in memory of the late Paris firefighter Slade Baker, who passed away last year.
“We just wanted to do something to honor Slade’s memory,” said firefighter Austin Sugg, who helped start the Friends of Slade Baker nonprofit. “He was one of the best workers that I’ve ever been around. He gave a lot to this city and the department, and we just thought it was right to do something like this and keep giving to the city in his name.”
Ingram was one of several applicants for the scholarship. Sugg said the members of the Friends of Slade Baker nonprofit, which provides the scholarship, read through all the applications and then voted independently for who they thought deserved the money.
At the academy, future firefighters learn basic suppression skills, how the equipment works and more.
Ingram likely won’t be able to attend the fire academy until 2021, but he said he’s looking forward to the experience once it comes.
“I’m looking forward to the exposure, getting to experience everything,” Ingram said. “Coming out of high school, I haven’t really seen too much but I’m really excited to see what the future will hold, especially for a first responder.”
