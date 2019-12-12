BOGATA — Corrective action on a dangerous S-curve in the middle of town on Highway 271 may not come until the state widens the two-lane roadway from Paris to the Red River-Titus County line, according to a Texas Department of Transportation official.
There have been 18 crashes at the curve since 2010, the most recent earlier this month when a truck missed the curve, took off the front of a telephone office and demolished a newly built house with three people inside.
“The wreck could have easily killed the three people in the house, the truck driver and his passenger,” Police Chief David Short said. “The speed limit needs to be lowered to the 20s for a truck to make it around that curve safely, and there needs to be more warning signs of a dangerous curve ahead.
“I am not trying to knock our local TxDOT office because their hands may be tied from higher ups, but the city has done everything possible for the last 10 years to get that curve fixed,” Short said.
TxDOT public information officer Tim McAlavy, with the Paris District Office, said there is a 30 mph curve sign just south of where the recent accident occurred. The speed limit drops from 70 to 55 mph right outside town, and drops to 45 mph through town before increasing to 60 mph at the northern city limits.
“TxDOT is currently conducting a study of US 271 from Loop 286 in Paris southward to the Red River-Titus County line,” McAlavy said. “This long-term study will help us develop a plan to improve and eventually widen this stretch of that highway. Geometric alignment is one factor in that study.”
“TxDOT plans to have stakeholder meetings with city officials, including Bogata, sometime next spring, followed by public meetings in late spring or early summer.”
Construction of the four-lane highway through Bogata is expected to begin sometime in 2023, according to a July report when the state included Highway 271 in its drafted 2020 Unified Transportation Plan. The plan was finalized in August.
