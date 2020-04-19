Auto insurance companies are giving refunds to customers who are sheltering-in-place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As society works together to slow the spread of COVID-19, there are more people at home, driving less and having fewer accidents,” said a statement on the company’s website.
Allstate was the first company to start offering refunds.
“Fifteen percent will be refunded for April and May to all customers totaling about $16 million,” Craig McGregor, an Allstate agent, said.
Allstate also has a plan to help those who need additional funds for bills.
“Allstate auto, home and powersport insurance customers facing financial challenges can request a special payment plan that delays payments for 60 days with no penalty,” said the statement.
The refunds will automatically be sent to the debit or credit card that customers use to pay their monthly bills. If a customer pays in checks or cash, then a check will be mailed to their address.
Other companies who are giving refunds to customers include Progressive, AAA, Geico, Metlife, Statefarm and Nationwide.
Progressive is giving 20% credit for April and May premiums for each car insured. USAA is offering 20% credit on two months’ premiums. Liberty Mutual is offering a 15% refund on two months of premiums with refunds beginning on April 7. MetLife is giving 15% credit on April and May premiums. Nationwide is giving a $50 one-time refund per policy as of March 31. State Farm is giving most customers an average of a 25% credit between March 20 through May 31.
Ballard Insurance, who represents several insurance companies, says that they may offer additional credit later to customers, if the shut downs continue.
“Currently there are no further plans on more refunds,” Ronie Ballard, the owner of Ballard Insurance, said.
“It could possibly continue depending on the situation,” McGregor said.
Customers should contact their insurance providers for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.