HUGO, Okla. — The officers connected to an in-custody death Dec. 23 have been named by Scott Wood, an attorney hired to represent the city. Among those involved is Billy Jenkins, a Hugo officer who was previously placed on paid leave following a 2019 officer-involved shooting that injured three children.
Officers Don Dudley and Jenkins of the Hugo Police Department and deputy John Choate of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the incident, Wood said. The police officers returned to duty following an investigation that cleared them, assistant chief Steve Babcock said Thursday. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said Choate was taken off duty following the incident and returned to service Sunday.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating the death of Raymond Stapp, who Wood said “immediately attacked” responding officers the night of the call. The officers responded to a report of a shoplifter around midnight, where they encountered Stapp, 47, walking away from the store, according to an OSBI press release. After Stapp was “combative and resisted arrest,” the officers used a stun gun and pepper spray to subdue him and get him in handcuffs and leg shackles, OSBI states. Officers then noticed Stapp was not breathing and began to administer CPR, the press release stated. Stapp was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The OSBI is investigating the incident and will submit its report to District Attorney Mark Matloff to determine if criminal charges are warranted, the release stated.
Jenkins was previously placed on paid administrative leave with Chad Allen, another Hugo detective. On April 26, the men opened fire on a man in a truck who was suspected of robbing a restaurant, injuring him and three children. The children, ages 5, 4 and 1, were taken to a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital for treatment, officials said. The suspect, William Devaughn Smith, was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for his injuries, arrested and extradited back to Oklahoma.
The Hugo Police Department on May 6 named the two detectives as the OSBI was conducting its investigation into the shooting. The officers returned to duty June 3, according to Babcock.
Wood told The Associated Press Jenkins returned to work after Matloff notified the department that neither Jenkins nor Allen would face charges in connection with the shooting. According to The Associated Press, a review of that shooting obtained through a public records request shows a panel of five Hugo police officers and the Choctaw County sheriff found neither detective violated department policy.
