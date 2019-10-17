DEPORT — In light of rising repair costs and lines of red tape, Project Deport has voted to leave the Hale Glover Community Center.
The center is estimated to need roughly $40,000 worth of repairs due to water damage, according to a city memo. Project Deport board member Crystal Folse previously said the building has severe interior water damage due to the flat roof construction and various internal leaks. Part of the north wall is falling in and mildew is developing on the bottom, and one of the back corners of the building is caving in, with bricks coming loose. The building also has termite damage. Other leaks are harder to locate, like the one above the bathroom, but the water is taking its toll on the walls and ceiling, Folse said.
The city will keep the electricity on for the building and four construction companies will be coming out this week to assess the damage and give quotes on repairs, Mayor John Mark Francis said.
While various entities use the community center throughout the week, repairs are made increasingly complicated by miles of red tape. The City Council unofficially “leases” the building to Project Deport and has done so since anyone can remember; the city “has not paid one dime on that building except for water,” Folse said previously. But the city cannot sell the building to the organization due to state law, which requires public bids for the property transfer — plus, no one can find the actual lease.
“Everything in the building has always been paid for by Project Deport,” Folse has said. “And I am not going to throw money into a building if we don’t know if we can stay there or not.”
The Hale Glover Community Center was donated to the city by Dr. Hale Glover, who had his former clinic in the space in the early 2000s.
Project Deport repaired the building in January and resealed screws in the metal roof to prevent leaks. But, Folse said, the organization was unable to address all of the damage, and despite a local inspector’s assessment, she said recent heavy storms have worsened the situation. Repairs would include internal restoration and a new slanted roof with metal awning that Folse said she would want to extend over existing concrete.
The Project Deport board is still weighing its options. For now, it will use other spaces such as local churches and the American Legion building for events. But Folse previously said she is considering proposing a joint project with the library and the fire department to build a new center with a storm shelter that all three organizations could use, either in the existing space or close to the fire department.
“We have no intent of letting that building just cease to exist. It’s the hub of the community,” Francis said. “We plan to continue to use it.”
