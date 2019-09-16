Rows of shiny bumpers filled Love Civic Center parking lot Saturday. From a red 1936 GMC pickup truck, paint glistening brightly in the sun, to the colorfully spray-painted 1982 Honda Civic brought in from Houston, hundreds of cars, trucks and bikes filled the lot for Turnin’ Rust’s second annual car, truck and bike show.
Turnin’ Rust is a three-man team of Wyatt Bush and Lance Bush, local business owners, and Wesley Blalock, a cinematographer and editor. The group finds and rebuilds old trucks and cars, striving to preserve each vehicle’s history and unique look while refurbishing them, Lance said. Their annual show is a time for local car enthusiasts and out-of-town visitors alike to come together,
Blalock said.
“Every year we want to bring the automotive community together and share the passion of vehicles and old cars and put on a fun event for the public,” Blalock said.
The car show featured close to 15 vendors, and the men said they expected 1,500 to 2,000 people to attend. Event sponsors included Paris Harley-Davidson, Pit Side VP Racing Fuels Sun Valley, Bodyguard Truck Accessories, Scott’s Collision Repair and more. Food vendors such as Big Bone BBQ, Taco City, Gallaghan’s Wicked Kitchen and Dana Becker’s homemade ice cream truck had snacks, with live music in the pavilion by Sean Michel.
David Rankin was showing his 1981 DMC DeLorean sports car, known from the film “Back to the Future.” Rankin embraced the reference, donning a red tie for the occasion.
“It’s a pretty clean little car,” Rankin said. “I like to share it with everybody, I don’t like them to sit in the garage. They need to be out where people can enjoy them.”
For some showing cars, the event was a special time to connect with family and share memories. Gailia Finley was showing her red 1936 GMC pickup truck that belonged to her father, Gaines Babb. She was showing it in his memory, she said, choking up.
“We’ve actually been to shows here several years. My daddy showed here when I was a little girl,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve really had it out since he passed.”
Babb died in February, but the family said they felt like he was still there with them.
“It’s special to have family and generations here with me,” Finley said, wiping a tear.
The show ran from noon to 6 p.m. with free public admission. Attendees voted online for best of show, top of class and top three per class winners. Categories included classic cars and trucks; decades ’30s and on; American Muscle; Rat Rods/Patinas; motorcycles; four-wheel drive/Jeeps and open — European, imported, exotic and lowered.
Strick won Best of Show with a 1964 Lincoln Continental; Jordan Taylor won pre-1930s with a 1923 Ford T-Bucket; Bailey Nelson won ’30s-’40s trucks with a 1936 GMC Pickup; Jim Nickerson won ’30s-’40s cars with a 1938 Chevy Coupe; John Walker won ’40s-’50s cars with a 1941 Lincoln Zephyr Club Coupe; Gary Cook won ’50s-’60s trucks with a 1955 Ford F100; Dale Hicks won ’50s - ’60s cars with a 1955 Chevy Bel-Air; Eric Whitaker won ’60s - ’70s trucks with a 1967 Chevy C10; Pete Farmer won ’60s-’70s cars with a 1969 GTO Judge; Brent Beaird won ’70s-’80s cars with a 1976 Corvette Stingray; Cody Elmore won ’70s-’80s trucks with a 1972 Chevy Blazer; LW Kelley won rat rods with a 1929 Essel; Terry Flora won American Muscle with a 2014 Mustang GT; John Dvorachek with a 1978 Honda CB125S and Terry Mcwhorter with a 2013 HD Street Glide won the motorcycle class, and Bruce Miller won People’s Choice with a 1963 Ford Falcon.
