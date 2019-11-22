BOGATA — Rivercrest senior Bailey Smith has been selected to receive a Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen award, recognizing traits of dependability, leadership and patriotism in her local community.
“It’s just an honor to be nominated by the teachers and recognized by DAR and the strong women who are a part of it,” Smith said. “It’s a great organization, and it’s an honor.”
Smith will be honored at a special ceremony in January, and she will go on to compete for a DAR Good Citizens scholarship, which she plans to put to good use at Oklahoma State University studying communication science and disorders. She plans to be a speech pathologist, she said.
Only one senior per year is selected to receive this award, Rivercrest High School counselor Tasha Blagg said. Students are selected by teachers on the basis of dependability, leadership and patriotism.
“We see that in everything she does,” Blagg said. “She takes it and runs with it.”
Smith is the co-captain of the cheer team and color guard, on student council and the co-founder of a campus-wide shoe drive that she helped start two years ago. Beginning as a way to help elementary students obtain footwear for the winter months, the drive spread across the district and now accepts donations for all of the schools, in all sizes.
“She saw a need in her community and it sparked the idea in her mind, ‘What can I do to make a positive change?’” Blagg said. “And that dependability, she asked, ‘How can I not just start this, but make this grow over the years?’”
Smith was nominated with several other students, but was ultimately chosen for her “willingness to go the extra mile to take care of her community,” which DAR also emphasizes, Blagg said.
DAR is a “nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education,” according to its website. The organization was founded in 1890. It has more than 120 years of service and consists of over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the world.
For educators like Blagg, this award recognizes the accomplishments of students whom they are proud of.
“We’re proud of all of our kids. We’ve got a great group of kids here at Rivercrest, and we’re proud to have Bailey out front leading the way,” Blagg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.