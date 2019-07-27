From the Office of the District Court: “The jury panel summoned to report for the County Court At Law on Monday at 9 a.m. has been canceled, and you do not need to appear.
“If you have a question regarding your summons, please call the District Clerk’s office at 903-737-2427 and a clerk will be glad to help you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.