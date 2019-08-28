After less than an hour Tuesday, a Lamar County jury found 40-year-old Lonnie O’Neal of Sumner guilty of sexual child abuse and recommended he spend 50 years behind bars.
The nine-man, three-woman jury returned guilty verdicts on a first degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and two second degree felony charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact as a repeat offender.
Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell sentenced O’Neal to 40 years on the first degree charge and ordered the two second degree sentences of five years each to be served concurrently after O’Neal completes the first sentence. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of the 45-year sentence.
In returning a verdict, the jury gave obvious credibility to the testimony of the now 16-year-old victim who said her stepfather continually abused her from the time she was about 8 or 9 years old until about age 14.
In bed with her mother and stepfather in their Cunningham home, the victim said she would lie down across her stepfather’s stomach while playing games on his phone as her mother slept using a positive airway pressure machine for sleep apnea. Her stepfather would touch her inappropriately and attempt to get her to touch him, the victim said. As she grew older, the touching became more intense and increased in frequency and in settings in which it occurred.
Throughout the trial, defense attorney Michael Mosher questioned whether the victim’s mother used a positive airway pressure machine during the time period of the alleged abuse. Mosher used his inability to obtain unrestrained access to a forensic interview of the victim to pinpoint inconsistencies as grounds for a new trial.
“Only in Texas is an attorney not given full access to this information,” Mosher said after the trial, explaining other states provide copies, but in Texas attorneys must review tapes in a restricted setting.
“The inability to access these records put the defense in a compromised position and violated my client’s due process guarantees.”
After sentencing, the victim talked directly to O’Neal during an impact statement.
“You did unforgivable things to me; you used me … and you broke my family,” the victim said. “You drove me to the edge, but I put myself back together with the help of those who love me, and I am stronger than I ever was before.”
After the trial, Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty said she was pleased with the outcome.
“It is clear the jury listened carefully to the evidence and took their job seriously,” Doty said. “I’m very glad we have a conclusion in this case. It has been a tough road for the victim with her mother being unsupportive and the multiple jury trial settings she had to prepare for. The sentence handed down by the jury should give the victim some peace and will allow her to move on.”
An earlier trial in May ended in mistrial when it was revealed one of the jurors knew O’Neal, after initially answering he did not during pre-selection questioning. O’Neal has remained in Lamar County Jail since he was arrested in January 2018 when he turned himself in to law enforcement, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.