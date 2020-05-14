Lamar County Head Start is looking to help its 4-year-old students who will transition into kindergarten next school year by buying them backpacks.
Head Start director Eva Williams sought and received Paris ISD trustee approval Monday to set aside $4,110 in non-federal funding to purchase the backpacks. She believes the backpacks will help alleviate at least one financial hurdle as local families deal with the economic fallout of efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Williams also received approval to set aside $5,600 for Family Involvement Starts Here meals once a month. Families are welcomed to Head Start once a month to enjoy programs that help get parents involved in their children’s education, and this year during visits the children received snacks.
“We know that when they come, they’re looking for a meal for their families,” Williams said. “It’s sad to say, but the only good meal some of our kids get is when they are at the school.”
Williams also addressed the need to update classroom blinds, saying the blinds in 12 classrooms are dilapidated and pose a safety hazard to children who might play with the strings. After speaking with teachers, Williams said there was a consensus to replace the manual blinds with remote controlled blinds. There will be no strings, and teachers can control the blinds safely.
To complete an additional property update, Williams said some money was set aside to fill in concrete and extend the awning in the pick-up and drop-off location. She said there was “a tremendous amount of students” who are picked up, and it would help to have an area with more tables for them to sit.
Williams said the financial cost matches the total Head Start cost of living adjustment of $29,850, which is a non-federal share.
Additionally, in a first since Williams joined the program, Lamar County Head Start is receiving quality improvement funds, which she said Head Start will disburse to the local program every year from now on. After conducting an assessment, Williams said she learned Lamar County Head Start is in need of another social worker specifically dedicated to helping students with behavioral issues.
“We had quite a few behavioral students this year that needed everyday attention,” Williams said, adding the district behavioral specialist, Angela Reed, can’t be there every day. “This particular social worker will take one classroom and (they) will work closely with Angela Reed to implement the best program possible for our students and their families.”
The social worker to be hired will be told the position is available on a year-to-year basis. Lamar County Head Start will dedicate $50,000 for the spot and an extra $5,000 for supplies and training, Williams said.
In other business Monday, trustees approved the retirements of Justiss Elementary teacher Rae Dockery, Aikin Elementary teacher Vicki Eisele and Aikin assistant principal David Stevens; and new hires Tayla Ingram to teach at Justiss Elementary, Cheryl LaRue to teach at Paris High School, Devan Seavey to teach at Aikin Elementary, and Grace Tucker to be Paris High School choir director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.