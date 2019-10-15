The Novice Volunteer Fire Department is having its annual “All You Can Eat Chili Supper” fundraiser from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 1.
“We will have hot, medium, mild and turkey chili, stew, beans, cornbread, hot dogs, Frito pies and homemade desserts,” treasurer Cathy Stokes said in an announcement. “There will be lots of door prizes given away and homemade desserts to be auctioned.”
The chili supper prices are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 11 and children under 4 are free.
There will be a drawing for a Model 110 Savage Apex Predator 6.5 Creedmore hunting rifle at 8 p.m. The winner does not need to be present. Tickets for drawing are $1 each or six for $5.
“Visit your neighbors, support your community and enjoy a great meal at a great price at Novice Volunteer Fire Department, 13834 FM 195 on Nov. 1, 2019,” Stokes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.