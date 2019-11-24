Dozens of people braved the chilly and windy weather Saturday morning to help raise money for the New Hope Center of Paris, Lamar County’s sole homeless shelter, at its annual Outrun Homelessness 5K.
Approximately 50 people took part in the run, which executive director Tanteta Scott said far exceeded last year’s turnout, which was a little more than 30.
“I’m thrilled with the turnout,” Scott said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we raised around $5,500 in total when it’s all counted.”
The money will go towards a variety of expenses, including operational costs, the cost of materials for financial literacy classes, the Overcomers program, other courses the shelter offers to its residents and more.
“The money we make through this event is huge,” she said. “Hot showers, warm beds to sleep in, linens and everything else, this money helps with all that.”
Already, Scott has begun thinking about the coming year’s 5K. She said she was considering starting the event a little later, staggering the starting times for people who want to walk the route and those who want to run it competitively. She also said she might think about adding a bicycle component.
Alex Luna, a senior at Paris High School, finished with the top time, coming in at just over 23 minutes. A member of the PHS track and field team, He said it was his first time taking part in the Outrun Homelessness 5K, but he doesn’t expect it to be his last.
“It was a lot of fun, and it was for a good cause,” he said.
