UPDATE: Sixth District Court Judge Wes Tidwell handed convicted child sex abuser Kyle Butler stacked sentences of 30 years for the first degree felony of aggravated sedual assault of a child and 15 years on each count of second degree sexual abuse of a child for a total 60-year sentence.
It took a Lamar County jury less than an hour Tuesday to find 32-year-old Kyle Butler, of Paris, guilty of first degree aggravated sexual assault of a 9-year-old Honey Grove girl. A trial earlier this year resulted in a hung jury.
Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell was scheduled to hear testimony today in the punishment phase of the trial before sentencing Butler for both the first degree charge and a second degree charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
In closing statements, Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake argued the defendant first groomed the victim by touching her inappropriately on a number of occasions while watching television on a pull-out coach of his Paris home and then later carried her to the bedroom where the aggravated sexual assault took place. Now 11, the victim testified she cried during the assault and Butler asked if she wanted him to stop, and he did.
In an effort to plant reasonable doubt with jurors, Paris defense attorney Zachary Ressler argued the victim changed her testimony, first saying the inappropriate touching on the couch took place in one day and later that it took place over several days. Ressler suggested the victim was resentful of her mother’s boyfriend and would tell people what she thought they wanted to hear.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a sobbing Butler into custody after Tidwell revoked $80,000 in bonds.
