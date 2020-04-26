School superintendents are looking to Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath for guidance through school closings and the probable reopening next fall, according to North Lamar Superintendent Kelli Stewart.
“We are participating in twice-a-week conference calls with the commissioner to keep abreast of information dealing with the virus and the closing of school for the rest of the year,” Stewart said last week at a board meeting.
“We have received guidelines about the steps teachers must take to enter buildings during the time school is closed, and I am sure we will receive further information including something on graduation.”
Stewart said staff is currently working on a plan so students can pick up items from their lockers. Details will be posted on the district website as well as the North Lamar Facebook site.
When asked about procedures for next fall, Stewart said similar to information superintendents recently received about parameters for teachers entering closed buildings, they would be receiving information for opening school as well.
“I am sure the commissioner will give us guidelines about screening kids for the possibility of Covid-19,” Stewart said.
In addition to the superintendent’s remarks, Stewart shared the district’s instructional plan for school closure, a general summary about how the district is meeting Texas Education Agency requirements for distance education.
