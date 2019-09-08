North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees will consider a resolution with the Lamar County Agrilife Extension office when it meets Monday at 6 p.m. at the Administration Office.
Also on the agenda, the board will discuss and consider an architect’s proposal for services, will receive updates on the student handbook, will approve the operating procedures for the coming year and will vote to reschedule the Oct. 14 meeting.
At the end of the meeting, the board will enter executive session to discuss personnel.
