Paris Mayor Pro-Tem Paula Portugal may have put a damper on Dr. A.J. Hashmi’s immediate hopes for a new Paris Economic Development Corp. building in the Northwest Business Park, but her admonition did not keep directors from moving forward with initial planning.
“You have not budgeted for a new building; you have not budgeted for renovations (Santa Fe Depot offices),” Portugal said during a public forum early in Tuesday’s meeting of the economic corporation’s board of directors. “What is the hurry all of a sudden to do this? Perhaps down the road would be a better time.”
Hashmi came to a Feb. 12 economic development meeting with a set of architectural renderings of a new building and asked that discussion about them be placed on this week’s agenda.
Portugal reminded directors current offices provided by the City of Paris are rent free, and the location nor their appearance did not hinder American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. from locating here and have not hindered Paris from being serious contenders in attracting three more firms.
“You are paying taxpayer money, and you should be fiscally responsible to spend that money for the purpose for which it is intended to attract new industry, growing our tax base and providing jobs,” Portugal said. “You are about to incur other unbudgeted expenses, which can not be avoided — you are hiring a search firm and you will be paying for a move when you hire a new executive director.”
Portugal reminded directors of the prediction not long ago by board chairman Timothy Hernandez of the possible need to borrow funds..
“You have already borrowed $1.7 million, and the chairman predicted in the near future you might have to borrow as much as $3 million more to meet commitments with three companies we are currently negotiating with,” Portugal said.
Later in the meeting, Hashmi said his plan is to begin planning for a new building.
“That doesn’t mean the building is going to happen tomorrow,” Hashmi said as he emphasized the importance of first impressions of potential industrial clients. “We got three companies this time, but maybe we could have gotten another five companies if we had a little bit of a better presentation.”
Board vice chairman Shay Bills agreed with Portugal.
“Although I do agree we do need a facelift as far as PEDC offices are concerned, I tend to lean toward what Mrs. Portugal said that we need to be fiscally responsible,” Bills said.
Both Mihir Pankaj and Hernandez voiced approval for further action.
“I agree the face the PEDC presents is important, whether that is a new building or modifying what we currently have,” Hernandez said. “At least we can have an educated decision whether we should construct a new building or not.”
Pankaj reminded directors that talk about relocating offices is a recurring theme.
“Before I joined the board, I believe this discussion took place last year and the year before,” Pankaj said. “As treasurer, I believe we have got some room in the budget to at least start the process.”
Hashmi entered a motion to get bids from an engineering firm to see what the costs of a new building might be.
“Not necessarily hiring an engineering firm,” Hasmi added. It is doubtful, however, that engineering firms would go to the expense of making cost projections without some guarantee of reimbursement.
“I want to reiterate again if we are taking steps forward, I want to make sure everyone understands we currently have responsibilities,” Bills interjected. “I am all for a new building but we must understand where we are now, and if we can carry that load moving forward.”
Pankaj entered a second to Hashmi’s motion, which carried 3-1 with Marion Hamill absent from the meeting.
