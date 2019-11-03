In the wake of a Hersha Hospitality Management employee’s May 2018 death from cancer, her fellow employees are finding ways to pay it forward in her memory with an annual blood drive.
Nicole Roberts was diagnosed with gastric cancer in January 2018 and died only a few months later. Her treatment required 20 pints of blood for transfusions — and as one of her final requests, she urged her coworkers to give blood in her honor, something Gail Dority, general manager of hospitality at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, feels strongly about.
“I believe in paying it forward,” Dority said. “And I believe in giving back to the community and I believe in helping people in any way you can. That’s what we’re here for.”
The blood drive — called Nicole’s November in memory of Roberts and recognition of gastric cancer awareness month — collected 15 pints of blood this year. Last year’s inaugural drive collected 21 pints, and the company is planning to continue hosting it every year, Dority said. LifeShare Blood Center set up stations inside a conference room at the hotel, making donation stations easily accessible and more comfortable than a bus, Dority said.
Brian Richie came to donate after a ribbon cutting at the hotel Friday morning. It was his first time giving blood, and he donated two pints, he said.
“Felt like it was something I should do today,” Richie said. “I believe it is your choice if you want to (give blood) or not, but there are definitely people who could use it.”
Randy Dority also gave two pints of blood at the drive.
“It’s a life saving thing, especially this time of the year where there are a lot of car accidents, it can save lives,” he said.
Gail said some people can be squeamish when it comes to needles, but Randy said he encourages donors to remember the recipient and the difference the donation makes.
“I would tell them to put themselves in the place of someone that needed it,” he said. “It changes the whole situation. If they were the one that needed it, they would be happy to get it.”
Danielle Robinson, area sales manager for Holiday Inn Express, said Roberts’ story hits close to home. Roberts was a wife and mother and loved the Cowboys, all things Robinson could relate to, she said.
“I think cancer touches everybody, whether it’s themselves or a family member or friend or someone close. It hits close to home,” she said. “November is gastric cancer month, and anytime you can do something that benefits somebody, you need to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.