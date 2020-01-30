Most of the time, voting is a simple process for the voter.
They show up, present their ID, tick off the candidates they like on the ballot and drop it in the scanner on their way out the door.
But most voters don’t see all of the man hours it takes to make the voting system run that smoothly.
“People really have no clue,” Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said. “No one knows this is a full-time position.”
The two-person office handles two to four elections in odd years and four to six elections in even years.
“In odd years, in May it’s city/schools, with a possible runoff. November constitutional amendment election with any special election and a possible runoff. We conduct elections for (Paris Junior College), the city and (Paris ISD). We do joint elections with other schools to share locations if they wish,” she said, and there’s even more work during even-year elections.
In each election, the office handles massive amounts of information, from voter registration, to candidates, to ballots, to equipment and multiple mass mail outs, and staff have to enter it all into computers after the polls have closed, continuously enabling democracy.
Right now the office is gearing up for the 2020 primary elections, which means in some aspects of the work, the load is doubled.
“Primaries belong to the parties,” Johnson said, and with a two-party system, that means two ballots, double the vote location kits and double the totals to report after the election.
In the small office near the end of the hall at the courthouse annex, Johnson’s assistant, Amanda Kent, stamps ballots to be used. Each ballot must be stamped as verification that it is an official ballot. This week, while Kent and a part-time assistant use stamps, Johnson is at her desk working on voter registration.
All voters are entered into a massive database called the Texas Election Administration Management system. Right now, voter rolls are at about 30,000, Johnson estimates. Last year, there was a mass mail out of new voter voter cards, and as usual, Johnson said they got several hundred back. Most of those said “no longer at this address,” which put those voters on suspended accounts. If left on a suspended account for two years, the voter will fall off of the voter registration rolls. The cutoff for registration is Feb. 3, she said, and Kent has set up a Facebook page for the office in an effort to make it easier to register, complete with easy-to-follow links.
“It’s got a lot of the things that people would call us for,” Johnson said.
Kent joined the office in September 2018 and has been “a go-getter ever since,” Johnson said.
“It takes a strong heart to work here during an even election year,” Kent said.
Aging equipment
In the back room, next to the registration office, most of the heavy equipment sits, ready to be tested and sent out to locations. Lamar County is not all digital, like some of the larger counties, so some things have to be done the long way. Each polling location gets an m100, and the waist-high metal box that holds the ballots and the m100. The m100 is what voters feed their ballots into, and it tallies the results. Each machine must have ballot files uploaded to it and be tested before it can be sent to a polling location, Johnson said.
Johnson’s dream for the county is to switch to all-digital voting. The effort makes it so that if someone couldn’t get to their precinct in time on election day, all they would have to look for is a nearby voting center, and they could go in, sign in and vote.
“Our equipment is 14 years old,” she said. “Four years ago we asked for new equipment. I guess we’re going to have to let the old equipment break down first.”
Lamar County has 32 precincts, which is far more than most counties of the same size, Johnson said. Dallas-area county Van Zandt has 53,921 people and only 10 precincts. Kerr County has a population of 50,562 and 20 precincts. In a range of 44,000 population to 58,000 in population, the average number of precincts is 18.5, excluding Lamar County, she said.
“Lamar County is too small to have so many precincts,” Johnson said. “For our general elections, we have to ask if we can consolidate precincts, but they’ve never allowed it. Although it would save the county some bucks.”
During primary elections, party chairs can allow some precincts to combine, and they usually do, she added. This year there will be 26 primary polling locations, and each must be prepped the day before.
She added that she has campaigned several times to get some areas consolidated and get the number of polling locations down to 26 permanently.
After election day, the team has to pick up equipment and process any mail-in ballots still coming in. This year the IRS has stuck its oar in and requires a W-4 for all election workers, adding to the workload. The office also has to do a partial manual account, mandated by the state.
“They give us a race and a random few precincts, and we have to sort through and hand count those ballots only to compare to our reports on election night to assure the accuracy of our machines,” Johnson said.
This year the county is testing a new system for mail-in ballots, instead of doing everything in the office, the county has contracted that out to Seachange.
“This is the very first election that we’ve ever used a vendor for our mail ballot process. In 2018 general, we had 1,600 received for counting and that alone takes up a lot of our time,” Johnson said.
Still, she enjoys processing the military ballots, called Federal Post Card Application. Wherever a soldier is stationed, they are registered to vote at their home of record. Eric Williams from Roxton has even brought Johnson gifts as a thank you for help with his ballots.
“It makes you feel good,” she said, “someone appreciates what we do.”
